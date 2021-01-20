Tensions rise at Roswell’s City Council meeting

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A southeast New Mexico City Council meeting lasted more than six hours, but councilors weren’t debating controversial legislation or going over an in-depth contract. Last Thursday, the Roswell City Council meeting, which started at 6 p.m., did not end until shortly after midnight. The city councilors debated on what should be on the agenda.

“It seems like their opinion is it doesn’t matter whether an issue gets voted down or not at committee, that it still goes to city council for full deliberation. I’ve taken the stance that if that is the case, then we don’t need a committee system,” said Juan Oropesa, City Councilor for Ward 1.

Councilor for Ward 3, Jeanine Best Corn said this is where the problem lies. She says items are discussed in great length in the committee which councilor Oropesa refuses to attend. “The questions that were asked for the consent items that were pulled off, had already been asked in committee,” said Best.

Councilors said it’s starting to get repetitive discussing the same issues and items. They also say it’s wasting city resources and personnel. However, Councilor Oropesa said he feels the system is currently broken because when items stall at the committee, they still make it to the council.

“But that means if we didn’t allow matters to go forward, the two councilors could stop it when there’s eight others that may be all for it. 2-2 though to me indicated we need more work,” said Dennis Kintigh, Mayor of Roswell.

Mayor Kintigh said it does no good for the city to let two councilors kill an item when others could be in favor of it. He also said the back and forth arguments do nothing for Roswell residents. At this time there does not seem to be an end to the dispute.