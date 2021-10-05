Tax and Revenue Dept. launches public records portal

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department is making it easier to request public records. The department launched a new records management system called GovQA.

“The new portal will help manage the large number of IPRA requests we receive. Our goal is to make sure that your personal information is safe while ensuring that the public can obtain records they are entitled to. This new automated system will help with that,” said Records Custodian Sharon Kirkpatrick in a news release from the department.

The website allows people to create a personal account to submit public records requests, track progress, and download electronic copies of the records requested. Officials say the new portal will help the department improve efficiency and transparency.

For more information on the new portal, visit tax.newmexico.gov/individuals/inspection-of-public-records-request.