Tax and Revenue Dept.: 20,000 New Mexicans may be eligible for tax credit

The latest data shows the week before Thanksgiving, APS had 330 cases among students and staff. Dr. Blakey said 93 of its 143 campuses had at least one case. She said they are now seeing more cases among students that staff and fewer cases in high schools, which the district said could be because more high school students have been vaccinated.

A handful of APS schools have a 3% positivity rate, which leads to a district visit to check COVID-19 protocols. No schools have reached a 5% positivity rate, which could lead to added safety protocols like limiting school visitors, banning spectators at games, or having more activities held outdoors. Dr. Blakey said if they can keep staff healthy, they don’t anticipate having to return to remote learning again.

“Our biggest concern is usually the staff and keeping the staff healthy because without the staff there, it’s not he spread we’re worried about. it’s if we cant keep people healthy, we won’t have the staff to provide the education to students,” said Dr. Blakey.

The district said it is seeing a big increase in vaccinations and with parents vaccinating their 5-11 year-olds. APS has been holding vaccine clinics for staff and students, averaging about 700 shots a week, with a total of about 75,000 shots in arms over the past year.

The district is now focusing on getting its staff their booster shots to all be considered fully vaccinated under the revised Public Health Order.