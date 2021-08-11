Taos County Commissioners revoke permit for glamping site

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state's Aging and Long Term Services Department said COVID-19 cases in care facilities are 'steadily' going up. The department called it 'concerning.'

"The seniors that are most at risk are in our long-term care facilities," said Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, secretary of Aging and Long Term Services Department said. "Whatever we're doing on the outside is impacting those who don't have a voice on the inside. and so I know we're tired of this virus but we need to stay vigilant and understand this delta variant is even more risky than the COVID-19 we were definitely facing in the first round."