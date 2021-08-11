Taos County Commissioners revoke permit for glamping site

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Taos County Commissioners have revoked a permit for a glamping site that residents had opposed. Commissioners unanimously revoked the special use permit for the Desert Flower Camping Resort off County Road 110.

It was originally passed by the Taos County Planning and Zoning Commission. Neighbors had big concerns about fire, environmental and commercial impacts claiming the site doesn’t meet permit requirements. They were also concerned it would drive down property values. All are problems the project owners deny.

