ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Members of a New Mexico task force on missing and murdered indigenous women want to hear from victims and their family members in the coming year.

A bill signed by the governor this year calls for the committee to determine the scope of the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women in the state. Members are also expected to identify factors that might be hindering law enforcement investigations.

The task force has until November 2020 to report the findings.