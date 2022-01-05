Suspected ransomware attack forces closure of most Bernalillo County buildings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected ransomware attack has resulted in Bernalillo County taking the affected county systems offline and has also led to severed network connections. The county reports that most Bernalillo County buildings are closed to the public on Wednesday, Jan. 5 however, employees are working remotely and can assist the public as much as possible.

In a news release, the county states that vendors for county systems have been notified and are working to resolve the issue and restore system functions. All public safety departments including emergency 911 communications, the Sheriff’s Office, and Fire and Rescue are operating as normal using backup provisions.

The county states that the Metropolitan Detention Center has canceled all visits for Wednesday. Community centers remain open.