Supreme Court to hold hearing on primary election procedures

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court will hold a live stream hearing on Tuesday regarding procedures for the upcoming June 2 primary election. Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, the hearing will be live-streamed on YouTube at 1:30 p.m. and is available to the public.

The hearing will cover election procedures and the use of mail-in ballots. KRQE News 13 will stream the hearing live on this page.

