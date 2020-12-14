Supreme Court rules in favor of New Mexico in water dispute

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:
pecos river stock_1520202850523.jpg.jpg

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In a decision that was released on Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that New Mexico is entitled to delivery credit for evaporated water that wasn’t delivered to Texas following a tropical storm that resulted in a significant amount of rainfall in the Pecos River Basin. The dispute began in 2014 when Tropical Storm Odile hit the Pecos River Basin.

In order to prevent flooding, Texas asked New Mexico to store water from the Pecos River temporarily that would otherwise flow into Texas. Months later the water was released to Texas however, about 21,000 acre-feet had evaporated.

Both states discussed how to account for the evaporated water under the Pecos River Compact but were unable to reach an agreement. In 2018 the river master granted New Mexico delivery credits however, Texas challenged the decision.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh delivered the opinion of the Supreme Court stating, “This question presented is straightforward: Under the Pecos River Compact, does New Mexico receive delivery credit for the evaporated water even though that water was not delivered to Texas? The answer is yes.”

Latest New Mexico News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery