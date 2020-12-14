Supreme Court rules in favor of New Mexico in water dispute

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In a decision that was released on Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that New Mexico is entitled to delivery credit for evaporated water that wasn’t delivered to Texas following a tropical storm that resulted in a significant amount of rainfall in the Pecos River Basin. The dispute began in 2014 when Tropical Storm Odile hit the Pecos River Basin.

In order to prevent flooding, Texas asked New Mexico to store water from the Pecos River temporarily that would otherwise flow into Texas. Months later the water was released to Texas however, about 21,000 acre-feet had evaporated.

Both states discussed how to account for the evaporated water under the Pecos River Compact but were unable to reach an agreement. In 2018 the river master granted New Mexico delivery credits however, Texas challenged the decision.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh delivered the opinion of the Supreme Court stating, “This question presented is straightforward: Under the Pecos River Compact, does New Mexico receive delivery credit for the evaporated water even though that water was not delivered to Texas? The answer is yes.”

