Supporters urge city council to approve Zero Fares Transit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Supporters of free transit in Albuquerque made their push on Monday. The city has already set aside $3 million to cover the costs of a pilot program.

But at a meeting earlier this month, councilors said they needed more time to address concerns related to homelessness and possible crime. On Monday, proponents asked the city to move forward with fare-free rides, saying it’s about more than just transportation. “What we saw as we did research is that access to public transportation increased other health incomes so its access to education, employment, recreation, and also promoted health habits to access to healthy food and actual exercise as well,” said Together for Brothers Executive Director Christopher Ramirez.

The proposal is set to be discussed by councilors again Monday afternoon.