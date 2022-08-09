ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Islamic Center held a community prayer in Albuquerque Tuesday night for the four Muslim men who were killed. Meanwhile, in Washington DC, Sunni and Shia community leaders came together to send a message of solidarity. Hundreds showed up to honor the four victims. In Washington DC, CAIR held a news conference.

After multiple reports that Syed is a Sunni Muslim, this could be sectarian violence directed toward Shiites. “There is no way to explain or justify this deranged behavior, and we as a community, regardless of our backgrounds, we are all united against hate and violence against innocent people’s lives taking brutally the way they were,” said one of the speakers.

The brother-in-law of one of the victims, Naeem Hussain also spoke. “I actually had multiple conversations with him, and he was very indifferent to the whole Shia-Sunni divide. His saying was, ‘We are all brothers,'” Hussain said. “In fact, the United States is a model community, wherein she hasn’t Sunnis will get together on religious events, weddings, social events. We really care for each other and love each other.”

Muslim leaders say the impact is so deep on their community and families of victims. “As far as our community, I would like to say this is the time that we all need to put our hands together, join each other, show compassion.”