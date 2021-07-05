State’s Environment Dept. releases survey on climate change

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – You can now weigh in on how the state should address the effects of climate change. The New Mexico Environment Department released a survey to identify what policies and investments matter most to New Mexicans.

“We really don’t have anything to worry about with climate change,” said Albuquerque resident Dennis Lopez.

“Our crops and everything, they’re just dried up,” said another Albuquerque resident, Jeremy Gallegos.

The department just released its Climate Change Task Force public input survey to better gauge what effects of climate change worry New Mexicans the most. Plus, what policies the state should consider to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“We want to see, first of all, what people’s priorities are. What are people most worried about? Emissions from the transportation sector, from oil and gas? How do they feel the state is doing on addressing those issues?” said Maddy Hayden, director of communications at NMED.

Officials say oil and gas production is the biggest contributor with 53% of the state’s emissions and want to know how people would characterize the emissions reduction rules recently implemented.

They’re wanted every part of the state to be heard, to help the Climate Change Task Force decide which options to prioritize over the next five years. “We know it’s going to be different depending on where folks live, you know, what their priorities are,” said Hayden.

New Mexicans have until July 15 to fill out the survey that’s offered in English and Spanish.