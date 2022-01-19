SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected to announce a statewide initiative on Wednesday, Jan. 19 that will provide support for schools by encouraging state workers and National Guard members to volunteer to become licensed pre-K teachers or childcare workers in an effort to keep doors open for in-person learning and child care. KRQE News 13 will stream the news conference live on this page at 12:30 p.m.

The Supporting Teachers and Families (STAF) initiative will offer support to schools and childcare facilities as they are facing extreme staffing shortages as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and an influx of positive cases. According to the Office of the Governor, all volunteers must fulfill the same requirements as regular substitute teachers and child care workers which includes undergoing a background check and completing an online substitute teaching workshop through PED for those applying to work in schools.

The program comes as many schools are being forced to transfer to online learning while childcare facilities must temporarily close when staff members test positive for COVID-19 or are identified as close contacts as they must isolate or quarantine for five days. Additionally, parents face added stresses as these circumstances result in missed workdays or having to search for childcare on short notice.

In a news release from the Office of the Governor, the state reports that it will make sure the needs of schools and the state are balanced to ensure state services are not affected by this initiative. The program would bring multiple agencies and school districts together to allow licensure processes for substitute teachers and child care workers.

The process would open the door for state workers to use administrative leave to work in schools and child care programs that are facing staffing shortages. This additional staffing will avoid students having to switch between remote and in-person learning and also prevent child care programs from having to shut down.

The Office of the Governor states that since winter break, about 60 school districts and charter schools have made the switch to remote learning. Since the start of the year, 75 child care centers have been forced to partially, or completely close due to staffing shortages.

The state sent a letter on Wednesday, asking for volunteers from state agencies and the New Mexico National Guard to take part in this initiative. The PED is reported to be allocating additional resources and working with districts and charter schools in an effort to streamline their licensure processes.

An online application has been set up by the Early Childhood Education and Care Department for those who are interested in providing substitute support in childcare programs.

