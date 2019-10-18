State Supreme Court refuses to review anti-corruption law

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (RKQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court has turned down a request to review the state’s powerful anti-corruption law.

The Governmental Conduct Act has been used in recent years by the Attorney General’s office to criminally charge high-profile elected officials, including Grant County District Attorney Francesca Estevez and former Tax and Revenue Secretary Demesia Padilla.

New Mexico’s Court of Appeals asked the Supreme Court to determine if the law was too vague or unconstitutional. The State Supreme Court is now sending that decision back to the appeals court.

