NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court is offering guidance on how to decide whether New Mexico’s Congressional district lines were unfairly gerrymandered. It will be up to the district court to rule on a lawsuit filed by the Republican Party claiming Democrats skewed the new districts in their favor after the last census.

Friday, the state Supreme Court offered guidelines for making that decision. The justices said those bringing the lawsuit must prove the new map substantially dilutes the votes for a rival party and that it was intended to do just that.

The Supreme Court has said some level of partisan gerrymandering is expected but should not be “egregious.” The deadline for the district court to rule on the lawsuit is October 1.