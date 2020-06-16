State Supreme Court creates plea deadline

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The State Supreme Court is making more changes now that jury trials have resumed. Until further notice plea and settlement agreements are due at least five days before jury selection or the start of bench trials. Officials say it will help prevent juries and witnesses from gathering when not necessary. Anyone entering the courthouse will also have to undergo temperature checks and COVID-19 questioning.
