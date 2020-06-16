State Supreme Court creates plea deadline

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico's special session will take place on June 18 and will very different than past sessions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Roundhouse will be closed to the public, but members of the media who wish to cover the proceedings will be able to attend. Staff and legislators will also attend and follow social distancing protocols. All committee hearings, as well as the floor sessions, will be live-streamed.