NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The State Supreme Court announced Monday it is creating a commission to improve how the justice system treats people dealing with mental health issues. The court says the commission will help create a roadmap to better address behavioral health needs of those who go through the judicial system.

The responsibilities of the commission will range from reviewing policies and procedures on whether a person is competent to stand trial and how to identify people who need mental health treatment before entering the judicial system. The commission also will explore ways to expand behavioral health resources.

The court will appoint 17 members to the commission and is accepting applications to serve on the commission. To apply Applicants should send a letter of interest to Supreme Court Chief Clerk Elizabeth Garcia by email to nmsupremecourtclerk@nmcourts.gov, by fax to (505) 827-4837 or by first class mail to P.O. Box 848, Santa Fe, NM 87504. Applicants should indicate which position they are seeking, describe why they wish to serve on the commission, what they bring to the commission and their professional experience with mental health and competency issues. Letters of interest should be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on May 27.