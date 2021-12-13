State settles lawsuit with Google over children’s privacy online

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state has settled its lawsuits with Google over children’s privacy. The Attorney General filed two federal suits against the tech giant claiming it collected information through Chromebooks and its G-Suite for Education programs.
As part of the settlement, the AG’s office says the company will create a new Google New Mexico Kids Initiative and set aside millions of dollars for child privacy and safety efforts. Google will also give school administrators tools to protect students’ personal data and crackdown on developers using apps to target children.