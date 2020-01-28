State senators consider bill to legalize recreational marijuana

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Senate Public Affairs Committee is also expected to discuss a bill to legalize recreational marijuana.

Senate Bill 115 would tax marijuana sales to create revenue for things like law enforcement and education. However, a coalition of local groups voiced their displeasure for the proposal. They say recreational marijuana would become a threat to road safety.

“We don’t have a level of impairment for marijuana, we don’t have a test that’s validated, that’s accepted by the courts, and that’s going to be a huge issue for local law enforcement,” San Juan County Sheriff Shane Ferrari said.

The governor has expressed her support for legalization, pointing to its economic benefits.