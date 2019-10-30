State senator to push for student-athlete compensation following NCAA ruling

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Since the NCAA ruled on Tuesday to allow student-athletes to get paid, a state lawmaker is more eager to see that happen in New Mexico.

State Senator Mark Moores says he wants to make sure schools like the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University start paying student-athletes. On Tuesday NCAA officials decided that student-athletes could get paid if the schools add rules to allow that.

The ruling makes room for athletes to sign endorsements and even hire agents so they can benefit from any use of their name, image, and likeness.

“I think it helps student-athletes because it’s a fairness issue, you have the ability during those years to earn money like anyone else in the workforce,” said Sen. Moore.

The senator says he will push for legislation for schools to add those rules in the upcoming session.