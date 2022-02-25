ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While Albuquerque voters just rejected a plan to pay for a soccer stadium, a state lawmaker says the time to build an arena in downtown Albuquerque, is now. He says we have the money and he thinks it would be a big step in showing Albuquerque is a big-time city that can get things done.

“It’s something that’s really lacking,” says state Senator Bill Tallman (D- Albuquerque). He’s pointing out that Albuquerque is one of the few big cities in America without a modern arena downtown. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I don’t think this opportunity is going to come along anytime soon,” adds Tallman.

The Albuquerque Democrat thinks, with the state’s revenue surplus and all the federal stimulus money pouring in, now is the time to build one without neglecting issues like the homeless, housing, and crime. “When you 15 to 20,000 people emptying out onto downtown streets and the hotels are filled, restaurants are filled,” Sen. Tallman says.

A familiar idea, bring in the concerts and shows that often skip New Mexico. Because the Tingley and Rio Rancho arenas are too small or too antiquated, and the Pit with its lackluster acoustics, can’t accommodate the lights and stages of the modern extravaganza.

Tallman thinks it would have Albuquerque a more appealing place to live, attracting businesses and workers. “Young people are really not only leaving New Mexico because, like a job, but they’re really attracted to big, big cities like Phoenix, Dallas, and Denver,” says Tallman.

Of course, we’ve been down this road a couple of times over the past 15 years – with downtown arena dreams fizzling out. We spoke to people downtown and heard the usual pros and cons. “Something like an arena could be a real catalyst for growth downtown,” says Mark Baker, who works downtown.

Downtown resident John Goodson-Gondek says, “arenas are cool and they’re great but there’s so much other things they can use that money for.”

For Tallman, it’s time to be bold. “We have this attitude that this is New Mexico, it’s not going to work here. Well, maybe we ought to try it,” says Tallman. “Because it’s been successful in other cities.”

This is just an idea, so there are no renderings or estimated costs yet. Sen. Tallman did say he’d also like to see the city, county, and corporate sponsors pitch in too.