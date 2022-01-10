State senator pre-files bill outlawing shooting threats

Stock The ROUNDHOUSE - NM Legislature_85103

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state lawmaker wants those who make a fake shooting threat to face prosecution. Republican Senator Craig Brandt has pre-filed a bill adding shooting threats to the state’s law regarding bomb scares.

If approved, a suspect could be charged with a fourth-degree felony if they use a threat to cause fear in others, interrupt the operations of a public building or spark a police response. Lawmakers will take up the bill when the session gets underway next Tuesday.

