State senator moves to allow salaries for New Mexico lawmakers

Compromise likely to come late at Roundhouse_86192

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers could receive salaries for the first time.

Sen. Linda Lopez, a Democrat from Albuquerque, is proposing a constitutional amendment that would give the state ethics commission the power to set salaries for legislators and other elected officials. New Mexico has the county’s only unsalaried legislature, but lawmakers do get a $162 a day stipend during sessions, along with some gas money.

A watchdog group says salaries could help eliminate financial conflicts of interest between a lawmaker’s legislative duties and their outside careers.

