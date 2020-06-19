Live Now
State Senate approves emergency elections reforms

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The State Senate has pushed forward with election reforms. They passed a bill that would allow more time to distribute absentee ballots, add new verification requirements and expand voting for Native American communities. Friday, lawmakers added a new provision for the next primary election to allow more voters to participate.

“Which would allow every voter the opportunity to vote in a primary election and if you were not in a major party but in a minor party or declined the state voter, you’d have the opportunity to register with a major party to be able to vote in their primary,” said Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto (D-Albuquerque).

The bill now moves to the house. State and local election officials urged New Mexicans to vote absentee this year over coronavirus concerns.

