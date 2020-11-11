State Republicans weigh in after top Democrat makes comments on redistricting

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Republicans are discussing a Democratic proposal to remap a congressional district in southern New Mexico. The idea was proposed after Republican Yvette Herrell beat out incumbent Xochitl Torres Small last week.

The proposal would change where the Republican stronghold is, making it easier for a Democrat to win the seat in the future. This is something Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce says doesn’t matter as long as whoever wins represents the people.

“Both parties need to make these districts competitive where you have to work and the ideas then get refined through the debates and they get refined through the campaigns,” said Pearce. With Congressional District 2 being such a swing seat, remap or not the candidates that run have to put in a lot of work to win the seat and they run for office every two years.

