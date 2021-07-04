State Republicans stand firm on having extraordinary special session

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – House Republican leadership met with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Friday to talk about COVID-19 pandemic relief funding. Despite the meeting, the House GOP is still calling for an extraordinary special session to decides what to do with $1.75 billion in federal funding.

A bill approved by the legislation on how to allocate the funds was vetoed by the governor. The governor says that’s the executive branch’s job. House Republican Leader Jim Townsend released the following statement: