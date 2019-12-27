State Rep. William Pratt dies at age 84

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico lawmaker is being remembered. Representative William Pratt passed away Wednesday night after complications from a stroke.

The 84-year-old was first appointed to the house last year after longtime Representative Larry Larranaga resigned from office. Pratt was elected to the seat shortly after.

House Speaker Brian Egolf called Pratt a man of integrity and character.

“New Mexico lost an exceptional leader today in Representative Bill Pratt. His collegial character and passion for his constituents will surely be missed at the Capitol,” said NM House Republican Leader Jim Townsend in a statement.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham also issued a statement on the passing of Rep. Pratt.

“I am so saddened to hear of Representative Pratt’s passing, a man who never refused a call to serve others. As a physician, he provided health care to underserved New Mexicans and as a legislator he worked diligently, often behind the scene, to ensure everyone had a voice in the political process. Representative Pratt was a dedicated member of the community and in his short time in office established himself as a valued voice within the New Mexico House of Representatives. His loved ones are in my thoughts and prayers,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in a statement.