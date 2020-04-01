State representative kicked off upcoming primary ballot

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A judge has kicked State Representative Patricio Ruiloba off the primary ballot. The Democrat from Albuquerque has represented the district in the South Valley since 2015.

Court documents show Judge Joshua Allison ordered Ruiloba’s name off the June 2 ballot. The documents cite Ruiloba didn’t include his house district when he turned in his nominating petition signatures.

Ruiloba, an Albuquerque Public Schools police officer, is the only candidate running for the seat. No word yet if he will appeal the decision.

