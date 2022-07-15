NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State Representative Debbie Armstrong is stepping down from her post. The North Valley rep resigned effective Friday to focus on providing care for a family member.

The democrat was known for legislation helping repeal New Mexico’s abortion ban, clearing the way for recreational cannabis, and making it legal for terminally ill patients to end their own lives.

Armstrong had served the district since 2014. The Bernalillo County Commission will appoint a replacement until a successor is elected in the November 2022 election.