State rep pushes to change law that allowed for Fabian Gonzales’ release

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There has been outrage following the release of Fabian Gonzales, who was ordered released pending trial in the Victoria Martens murder case. But Judge Charles Brown who ordered it stands by the decision, saying he’s following the law. Now, there’s a move to change that law.

The pretrial detention rule approved by voters was designed to keep dangerous suspects locked up until trial. But district attorneys and many others argue that rule isn’t working as designed, allowing people like Gonzales to walk the streets.

Republican State Rep. Bill Rehm wants to change that.

“The function of the political leaders is to protect the safety of the communities, and right now, the communities do not feel safe. So we, political leaders, have failed the community,” Rep. Rehm said.

The former police officer says crime in New Mexico has become a crisis and says we can’t keep allowing dangerous people out of jail. In Gonzales’ case, Judge Charles Brown ordered his release, saying he’s not accused of raping or murdering Victoria Martens, and that just because the case is outrageous and ugly doesn’t mean Gonzales is a danger.

Rehm says he believes Judge Brown had his hands tied. Now, Rehm wants defendants, like Gonzales, to have to prove why they should be released instead of putting the burden on prosecutors.

“But we said that we’re going to presume that you should be detained if you are a murderer, you have a past history of not appearing in court, and at that point, the court is going to set conditions of bond or bail or release,” Rep. Rehm said.

Rehm’s legislation would also force judges to consider the seriousness of the crime at hand, and not just past criminal history and failures to appear in court. Judge Brown also released Justin Hansen because he didn’t have a criminal past, even though DNA tied him to the shovel attack on a Cibola High School student.

Rep. Rehm pushed for the same exact bill last year, but a committee tabled it. He’s hoping for bipartisan support this time around.

Since this upcoming year will have a shorter legislative session, the governor would have to decide if the bill should be on the agenda. The governor’s office declined to comment on the idea, saying they don’t know which items will be introduced in the session yet.

The Albuquerque Public Defender responded to the proposal, saying it’s not the answer and prosecutors already have the tools they need to put dangerous people behind bars.