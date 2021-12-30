State Rep. Alonzo Baldonado resigns

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico state representative resigned. House Speak Brian Egolf’s office says Representative Alonzo Baldonado handed in his resignation. There’s no official word on why the Republican from Valencia County made the decision. Baldonado has served since 2011.

Egolf released the following statement on his resignation:

“I have had the pleasure of serving with Representative Baldonado since 2011. Over the years, I have come to appreciate Alonzo as an able public servant who has always put the people first and as a good friend. I wish him and his family all the very best for the future.” House Speaker Brian Egolf (D-Santa Fe)

The House Majority Leader released the following statement: