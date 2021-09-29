State reaches settlement with Santa Fe urgent care facility

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state has reached a settlement with a Santa Fe urgent care for not having properly trained technicians. The New Mexico Environment Department says Ultimed Urgent Care on Paseo de Peralta failed to ensure that individuals who operated x-ray equipment were competent in the equipment’s safe use.

While they say there’s no evidence of radiation exposure exceeded normal levels during exams. They are required to properly train techs. Taos Comprehensive Health Corporation, the company that owns the urgent care agreed to pay a penalty of $13,500.

