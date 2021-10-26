State presents plan for expansion of developmental disabilities services

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state wants to expand services for people with developmental disabilities. The Departments of Health and Human Services presented a plan to the legislature on Tuesday morning.
Story Continues Below
- Crime: Repeat speeder arrested after going 140 mph down Montgomery
- Albuquerque: Police search for tips in Albuquerque shooting following Walmart altercation
- Weather: Very windy Tuesday with cooler temperatures and chance for showers
- New Mexico: Crew member who gave Baldwin gun subject of prior complaint
- Español: KRQE En Español: Lunes 25 de Octubre 2021
The proposal would eliminate the waiting list by placing the developmentally disabled into the home and community-based services. The state says the waitlist has more than 4,100 people on it, some who have been waiting for years.
The proposal would require federal funding that has yet to be approved.