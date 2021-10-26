State presents plan for expansion of developmental disabilities services

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state wants to expand services for people with developmental disabilities. The Departments of Health and Human Services presented a plan to the legislature on Tuesday morning.

The proposal would eliminate the waiting list by placing the developmentally disabled into the home and community-based services. The state says the waitlist has more than 4,100 people on it, some who have been waiting for years.

The proposal would require federal funding that has yet to be approved.