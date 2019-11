ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- On Thursday, state lawmakers are joining officials from around the country to discuss criminal justice reform in Albuquerque.

One of the major topics being discussed is improving employment opportunities for New Mexicans with criminal records. Lawmakers will also be discussing the best practices for occupational licensing as well as probation and parole.

The event is hosted by The Coalition for Public Safety who aims to reform criminal justice systems Nationwide.