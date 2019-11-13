State lawmakers to hear testimony on benefits of medical marijuana

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. With nine research grants announced Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, the U.S. government will spend $3 million to find out if marijuana can relieve pain, but none of the money will be used to study the part of the plant that gets people high. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- A panel of state lawmakers is meeting on Wednesday to hear testimony about the benefits of recreational marijuana.

The state could move forward with next year’s legalization proposal so legislators are sizing up the potential tax income. The Rural and Economic Development Committee will meet in Santa Fe Wednesday to discuss the advantages of legalizing recreational cannabis.

An Albuquerque medical cannabis manufacturer estimates statewide recreational marijuana sales at about $450 million a year. This is four times the amount the current medical market brings in.