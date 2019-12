ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pair of state lawmakers are looking to lock in funding for early childhood education. Representatives Doreen Gallegos and John Arthur Smith are proposing a bill creating the Early Childhood Education and Care Fund.

It would funnel a portion of the state’s oil and gas revenue to dedicate $20 million during the first year and at least $30 million years after that.

The state’s Early Childhood Education Department would decide how that money would be spent.