State lawmakers hope to crackdown on domestic terrorism

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – School shooting threats, terrorist plots and mass shootings like the one at the El Paso Walmart last year have inspired state lawmakers to strengthen the law and increase punishment for acts of domestic terrorism.

The bipartisan sponsors want to send a message to anyone making a threat against a school or promoting any type of terrorism.

“We set out on a bipartisan effort to amend the bill to include acts of violence, terrorism against schools and universities, public accommodations, public places and also cyber terrorism so we can modernize our bill and be applicable to all these types of scenarios,” said Rep. Dayan Hochman-Vigil.

The sponsors said the state’s current domestic terrorism laws only prohibit the training of terrorism and the spreading of terrorist messages, so this bill would branch out to other forms of terrorism as Representative Hochman-Vigil pointed out. The sponsors said it’s time to change the old law.

“This bill that we’re amending is a 1990 law so it hasn’t been amended since then,” said Rep. Bill Rehm. “We’re including things like bioterrorism you know, the stuff as you will see across the world.”

The terrorist training of children at a Taos compound two years ago is an inspiration behind the bill and the mass murders at the Tree of Life Synagogue church in Pennslyvania were also inspirations behind it.

Legislators hope this will cut down on the number of shooting threats against schools. This bill would make domestic terrorism a felony offense.