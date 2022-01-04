State lawmakers begin pre-filing bills for upcoming session

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State lawmakers are starting to file bills for the upcoming legislative session. As of Tuesday afternoon, around two dozen bills are filed.

Proposals range from distributing N95 masks to increasing the cigarette tax and creating tax credits for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. There’s also a bill to set aside a day honoring those of Asian American, Pacific Island and Hawaiian descent. Lawmakers will return to the Roundhouse for the 30-day session on January 18.