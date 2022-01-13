State lawmaker to introduce child access prevention law

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state lawmaker is introducing legislation that would hold parents responsible for a child taking their parents’ gun and using it in a crime. The Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety Act would hold the parents accountable when their child uses a gun owned by them in a crime.
When their child uses a gun owned by them in a crime, they would require the gun to be safely stored. Juan Saucedo Jr. is accused of shooting and killing 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove at Washington Middle School in August of last year. The gun used, belonged to his father. Representative Pamelya Herndon is expected to announce more about her legislation next week.
She says she was encouraged to introduce the legislation saying she could hear gunshots from her downtown office. Right now, New Mexico does not have a child access prevention law. Thirty other states including Colorado have passed similar legislation.