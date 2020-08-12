State lawmaker steps down, announces bid for Bernalillo County sheriff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The election is more than two years away but one state lawmaker already says he wanted to be Bernalillo County’s next sheriff.

Patricio Ruiloba stepped down as state representative Tuesday after representing the 12th district in Albuquerque’s South Valley since 2015. The former Albuquerque Police officer and Albuquerque Public School resource officer says he has all the skills to lead the sheriff’s department.

“I’m hoping I continue to do the work that the sheriff has started around community engagement and take it to the next level by training officers and training the community to understand what each other’s goals are,” Ruiloba said.

Ruiloba says he supports the use of body cameras for all law enforcement officers.

