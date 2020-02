SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - A Republican lawmaker wants the state legislature to quit spending money and stop raising taxes. While the oil boom has the state flushed with money, he said it won't last and doesn't want the state to us into a hole.

The oil boom has given New Mexico a billion-dollar surplus. What to do with that money divides Republicans and Democrats. "Legislators are voting on this, the taxpayer and the wage earner doesn't have any say. So that's who I'm hearing from and that's who I'm here to represent, the people back home who don't have a say and won't have a say over the next 15 days," said Rep. Rod Montoya (R- Farmington). "We want to make sure their voice is heard and that we don't believe tax increases or spending out of control is in our best interests."