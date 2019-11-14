State lawmaker plans to reintroduce bill making school threats a felony

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A state lawmaker is renewing a push to ramp up penalties for people who make school threats.

Rio Rancho Sen. Craig Brandt plans to introduce legislation making it a felony to threaten to shoot up a school. Right now, people can only be charged with interfering with the educational process, which is a misdemeanor.

Brandt says given the prevalence of these threats, not to mention actual shootings, the law needs to treat the issue more seriously.

“Hopefully to help people think twice before they call in one, but also when they catch someone — whether it’s a student or an adult — when they catch someone that’s called it in, they have nothing to do. They can’t do anything about it,” Sen. Brandt said.

Brandt introduced this bill last session, but it stalled in committee.