State law results in 2021 property tax bill delay in Bernalillo County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Treasurer’s Office has announced that this year’s property tax bill is delayed which means the due dates have been pushed back also. Bernalillo County Treasurer Nancy Bearce explains what the law says and what it means for property owners.

The state law (HB407-2019) allowing school districts a mill levy question on the November election ballots resulted in delayed mailing and due dates for the first half property tax payments. The law affects 14 New Mexico counties.

Bernalillo County reports that the delayed dates are the following:

December 1, 2021 – Mailing of property tax bills

December 10, 2021 – Payment due date

January 10, 2022 – Final first half property tax due date without late penalties and interest

The second half of property taxes continue as scheduled starting on April 10, 2022, with May 10, 2022, being the final due date. The county states that for semi-annual payments, the first payment will come out on Jan. 7, 2022, with the second payment coming out on or around May 9, 2022.

Those with monthly payments can continue to pay the usual amount. Mortgage companies have been notified and will pay the taxes on time.

For more information, visit bernco.gov.