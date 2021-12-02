State Land Office reports $1.2B in earnings for fiscal year 2021

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State officials say for the third year in a row, the New Mexico State Land Office generated more than $1 billion. According to the FY 2021 Annual Report, the State Land Office raised $1.2 billion with the money coming from leasing state land.

All of the revenue the office generates from over 35,000 active leases is distributed to beneficiaries after paying operating expenses. Beneficiaries include public schools, ENMU, New Mexico Highlands University, NMSU, New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, UNM, Northern New Mexico College, NMMI, water projects managed by the State Engineer’s Office, the State Parks Division, and others.

The report outlines development projects including the Netflix expansion on 130 acres of trust land at Mesa del Sol in Albuquerque and a 630-acre sports complex in Bernalillo County.