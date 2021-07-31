State House Democrats hold closed-door caucus Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico House Democrats could soon have new party leadership in the chamber. They’re having a caucus meeting on Saturday to discuss who will replace state Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton.
Story continues below:
- Vaccine: All state employees required to be vaccinated or get tested regularly
- Crime: 2021 sees 73 homicides in Albuquerque, so far
- KRQE Espanol: Jueves 30 de Julio 2021
- Investigation: ‘Lawmakers, not lawbreakers’: Rep. Stapleton’s legislative investigation process
The lawmaker representing southeast Albuquerque since the 90s resigned Friday amid the criminal investigation against her. The state attorney general raided her home Wednesday on a slew of corruption accusations, like racketeering, money laundering, and getting kickbacks.
Saturday’s meeting is closed to the public.