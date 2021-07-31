State House Democrats hold closed-door caucus Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico House Democrats could soon have new party leadership in the chamber. They’re having a caucus meeting on Saturday to discuss who will replace state Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton.

The lawmaker representing southeast Albuquerque since the 90s resigned Friday amid the criminal investigation against her. The state attorney general raided her home Wednesday on a slew of corruption accusations, like racketeering, money laundering, and getting kickbacks.

Saturday’s meeting is closed to the public.

