State GOP calls for investigation into Governor Lujan Grisham’s campaign spending

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Republican Party of New Mexico is calling for an investigation into the governor’s campaign fund spending. The publication, Piñon Post, reports that Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham used $1,040 in campaign funds dating back to 2017 to pay her cosmetologist daughter Erin Grisham for “media preparation” which includes hair and makeup.

The Piñon Post’s editor John Block has filed a formal New Mexico Ethics Commission complaint saying the spending doesn’t fall within the scope of what is permissible as a campaign expense. The Secretary of State’s Office says they will be reviewing the complaint.

The governor’s campaign sent a statement the following statement: