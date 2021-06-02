State General Services secretary announces retirement

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The secretary of the General Services Department announced his retirement from state government. Secretary Kenneth Ortiz of the General Services Department will retire at the end of June, according to a news release from the Office of the Governor.

The news release states Ortiz has led the General Services Department since the outset of the Michelle Lujan Grisham administration and before his appointment, he served in various leadership roles in the Office of the Secretary of State, including as chief of staff, from 2011 through 2018. Ortiz’s state government career started in 1993. He was also secretary of the Workforce Solutions Department and director of the Motor Vehicle Division.

“It has been one of the great privileges of my government career to be part of the GSD team, and I thank the governor for that opportunity,” said Ortiz in a news release. “I also thank the employees at GSD for their work in providing high-quality, cost-effective and on-time services to our fellow agencies in state government.”

According to the same news release, Deputy Secretary Duffy Rodriguez will serve as an interim secretary while the administration looks for a replacement.