State files lawsuit against ‘Angry Birds’ developer over data collection

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state says the developer of the popular mobile game Angry Birds has illegally collected data on children. The Attorney General is filing a lawsuit against Rovio Entertainment claiming collected personal information on players under the age of 13 and sent it to third-party marketing companies.

That’s a violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act and state law. The state is seeking an injunction blocking Rovio’s data collection practices as well as civil penalties and restitution.

“Parents must have the power to protect their children and determine who can have access to their child’s personal data, and New Mexican parents are being misled about what information is being collected from their children,” said AG Hector Balderas in a news release. “This company must follow the law, and we will always hold companies accountable that risk the safety of children.”

According to a news release from the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General, COPPA requires that developers of child-directed games obtain parental consent before collecting any personal information from players and if a developer creates a game targeted at a broad audience, the developer still must take steps to ensure that it does not collect information from users under the age of 13. Read the complaint below: