State Auditor to announce results regarding secret state settlements

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State Auditor Brian Colon is expected to announce the results of an audit regarding a series of secret lawsuit settlements made in the final days of Gov. Susana Martinez’s administration.

The investigation was sparked by KRQE News 13 investigative reporter Larry Barker in 2018. Larry Barker’s story showed the state paid about $1.7 million to six state officials last year.

Sources told Larry Barker, the Martinez administration settled the cases quickly out of fear that compromising information about the former governor — including a phone call recording — would be made public.

Auditor Brian Colon was investigating if the money was properly spent. He’s expected to release his findings at 11 a.m.