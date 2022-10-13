SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – “I’m still waiting for that phone call to come in that says we’re finally caught up to date, and I just haven’t had it.” The city of Santa Fe’s finances are still a mess, that’s according to New Mexico’s State Auditor Brian Colón. He says his office was informed this week the city will be late with not just its audit from 2021 but also 2022.

“We still have risk, we still have an uncertainty as to what has taken place with the finances over the course of the last couple of years and whether or not the public should be concerned,” Colón said. He added the public should be aware of what’s happening.”They have a right to know if the office of the state auditor is still concerned, and the answer to that is a resounding, yes.”

Colón got involved back in April after concerns were raised that the city had mismanaged millions of dollars. He says the person responsible for tracking Santa Fe’s finances actually quit because the city was so far out of compliance.”The auditor started to do the work for the city of Santa Fe and found the city to be so far out of compliance that ultimately they did what I have never had an auditor do in the history of my term as state auditor and that was literally they fired their client.”

Over the last few months, Colón says his office, along with the Department of Financial Administration, has done oversight, guidance, and support with little to no improvement. Recently, Santa Fe was able to hire another auditor and beef up its staff. Colón says he hopes this is the turning point. The office will continue to keep watch on the city’s finances, but for now, Colón is anxiously waiting for those audit results.

“Hollow statements about there not being any fraud, or that everything is fine, which are some of the kinds of statements that we have received from the mayor. Until I see an audit that says that, I’m not willing to buy it.”

The city of Santa Fe sent KRQE this statement on the matter:

“In the last six months, the City has made significant improvements to its financial systems, procedures, and protocols. At the same time, the City has new leadership in the Finance Department—including a new Finance Director—that brings meaningful technical expertise and decades of experience in governmental financial reporting and management. We acknowledge that this situation is frustrating for Santa Fe residents. We’re frustrated too. We’re also confident that with these positive changes, the City is on the road to submitting clean, on-time fiscal audits.”