SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The finances of New Mexico’s government and public agencies are monitored by the State Auditor. More than 1,000 government entities are subject to oversight to ensure public funds are accurately accounted for. Now, the State Auditor is putting some agencies on notice.

The State Auditor has released the latest “At-Risk List.” This list of government entities are those that have a history of not submitting financial reports on time. As of March 2023, there are 52 public agencies on the “At-Risk List.”

Those include funds held by the New Mexico Senate, the House of Representatives, a handful of school districts, and multiple municipalities. Among those on the list is the City of Santa Fe, which has been under fire for audit issues.

“These numbers are concerning and finding its name on this list this should be a wake-up call for any entity, to get their financial house in order,” State Auditor Joseph M. Maestas said in a press release. “We have to find ways to shrink the list and not add to it. We have a lot of work to do, and my office is dedicated to finding ways to eliminate the ‘At-Risk’ list altogether.”

The State Auditor has also made a list of list of financially non-compliant local bodies, such as acequias and land grant associations. Previously these entities have had less oversight.

There are 346 of those local bodies that the State Auditor is eyeing. Some of those are set to receive capital outlay funding. But a longstanding executive order (from Former Governor Susana Martinez) prohibits them from receiving capital outlay if they are not current on their financial reports.